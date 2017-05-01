Pages Navigation Menu

Former Miss Charismatic Nigeria 2013, Yewande Baruwa, Passes Away

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So Sad! Former Miss Charismatic Nigeria 2013 and top model, Yewande Baruwa, is dead. The 23 year old Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) graduate died in the late hours of Friday April 29th after suffering internal bleeding. May her soul rest in peace. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

