Former NCA boss, William Tevie, denies involvement in $4m scandal
Myjoyonline.com
Former NCA boss, William Tevie, denies involvement in $4m scandal
Former Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), William Tevie, has denied involvement in a corruption scandal that has hit his tenure of office. Mr Tevie, whose name has been in the news together with others for allegedly …
NCA Corruption Former NCA board member denies participating in 'corrupt' deal
