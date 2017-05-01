Former Nigerian Model Dies at Age 23
Top model and former Miss Charismatic Nigeria 2013 , Mololuwa Yewande Baruwa, has died.
The 23 year old Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) final year Public Administration student died in the late hours of Friday April 29th after suffering a brief illness.
More details soon…
