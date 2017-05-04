Pages Navigation Menu

Former NTV star Ann Nixons introduces lover. [Photos]

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Wedding bells for former NTV star Ann Nixons!

This after the ex-NTV Login host introduced her lover to  her parents last weekend.

We have learnt that Ann and her fiance Edgar Luvusi held the traditional ceremony at her parent’s home in Makerere.

The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family.

Here are some photos from the ceremony:

Ann Nixons introduction ceremony

