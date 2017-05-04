Former NTV star Ann Nixons introduces lover. [Photos]

Wedding bells for former NTV star Ann Nixons!

This after the ex-NTV Login host introduced her lover to her parents last weekend.

We have learnt that Ann and her fiance Edgar Luvusi held the traditional ceremony at her parent’s home in Makerere.

The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family.

Here are some photos from the ceremony:

Staff Writer

The post Former NTV star Ann Nixons introduces lover. [Photos] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

