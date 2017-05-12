Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Ondo Governor’s aide tasks government on improved welfare for media professionals

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Temitope Olanipekun Former Chief Press Secretary to the late governor of Ondo State, Adebayo Adefarati, Mr. Paddy Dare has tasked the Federal and State governments to give priority to the provision of welfare packages that will improve living standard of media professionals in the country. Dare, who was also former Vice President of NUJ, B […]

Former Ondo Governor’s aide tasks government on improved welfare for media professionals

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.