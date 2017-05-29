Former Parly speaker dies – NewsDay

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 29, 2017


Former Parly speaker dies
Ndlovu died early this morning at his Luveve 4 home after being unwell for quite a while. He was 87. Ndlovu held quite a number of influential positions in government, the ruling Zanu PF party and former PF Zapu. He was PF Zapu's last national chairman …
Grace Mugabe once labeled late Ndlovu an embarrassmentBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Mugabe Vice President Hopeful DiesZimEye – Zimbabwe News
'Neglected' Zanu PF stalwart Ndlovu diesNew Zimbabwe.com
Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
all 5 news articles

