Former PDP spokesman accuses defectors of selfishness

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Anietie Okon, says those dumping the party in Akwa Ibom are selfish.

“Those who switched camp did that for selfish interest, they lack commitment to the party.

“By their very act, they give politics a bad name, they are doing so for their selfish interest, they are not working for people but themselves,” Okon told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Uyo.

Okon who was reacting to recent defection from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by some prominent politicians in the state, described the action of such politicians as regrettable.

According to him, many politicians place their personal interest above the common good of all.

He noted that politicians had shown very little concern about collective interest of the people and the vision of building the state for the wellbeing of future generations.

“Akwa Ibom politics runs on two clear lines, which are partisan. This is regrettable so far.

“As far as I am concerned there must be a point in political partisanship, where the greater interest of the people is placed above partisanship.

“After politicking, there comes a period of governance. Governance is not to be one-sided. It puts the interest of the people first.”

NAN recalls that about 200 members of PDP in Uruan Local Government defected to the APC on Friday and three weeks ago 500 PDP stalwarts left the party in Ikono Local Government Area.

Okon absolved the PDP leadership in the state led by Gov. Udom Emmanuel for the wave of defection, saying that the governor was resolute in fulfilling his electoral promises to the people.

“As Gov. Emmanuel celebrates two years in office this May, the state is not owing workers’ salaries and entitlements like some states.

“We are in a modern world, the important thing is to give satisfaction to the people and the governor is toiling day and night to meet the people’s needs,” Okon said.

He assured that the PDP administration in the state was on course and determined to deliver quality and people-centred leadership.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

