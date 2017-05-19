Pages Navigation Menu

Former President Jonathan Scores Governor Wike High on Delivery of Election Promises

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has praised Governor Nyesom Wike for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers. Jonathan made the remark on Thursday in Port Harcourt while inaugurating the second Npkogu bridge, as part of the second anniversary celebration of the Wike administration. The Former President said that the performance of the […]

