Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We need to talk as a nation – Mbeki – News24

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

We need to talk as a nation – Mbeki
News24
Johannesburg – Three former heads of state have called on South Africans to stand up and participate in a national dialogue on the current state of the country and in seeking solutions to some of South Africa's challenges. Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema
3 former South African leaders join to criticize ZumaWHIO
'Lack of accountability to citizens at the heart of SA's crisis'Eyewitness News
EFF disrupts Dialogue Initiative despite promise not toTimes LIVE
AllAfrica.com –Eyewitness News –Huffington Post South Africa (blog)
all 52 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.