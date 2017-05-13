Former sex worker opens up about the realities of work – New Zealand Herald
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Former sex worker opens up about the realities of work
New Zealand Herald
Former sex worker Gwyneth Montenegro now teaches women how to "understand" men. Photo / Facebook: @OfficialGwynethMontenegroFanpage. Gwyneth Montenegro says she has slept with more than 10,000 men. She first stepped into a brothel at age 21 …
Sex worker confessions: Ex-prostitute who bedded 10000 men speaks out
Former prostitute Gwyneth Montenegro who slept with over 10000 men over a decade reveals what men REALLY want …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!