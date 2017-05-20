Former staff calls out Richard Nyong, MD of Lekki Gardens, for impregnating and abandoning their son

Richard Nyong, the MD of Lekki Gardens, who was arrested by the Lagos State Government, after five-storey building under construction on Kushenla Road, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki collapsed, has been called out by his former staff, Ebiere, who claimed that he impregnated her and abandoned their son.

Here’s what the lady wrote;



“I won’t stops until am heard. he is ur son an am challenging u to a DNA U need to take reponsibility @ vangard lagos”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

