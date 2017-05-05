Former transport minister Steven Chebrot loses election appeal

The Court of Appeal on Thursday confirmed Kenneth Soyekwo Cheborion as the validly elected MP for Tingey County in Kapchorwa District.

This after three Justices including Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, Elizabeth Musoke and Paul Mugamba dismissed an election appeal filed by Dr. Steven Chebrot on grounds that he has not proved the allegations of bribery against Soyekwo.

Dr.Chebrot who is the former Minister for Transport stood on the NRM ticket while MP Soyekwo stood as an independent.

However the judges observed that much as over 141 voters of Chebrot polling station were defranchised when their results were cancelled over violence and alterations in DR forms, this was not substantial enough to nullify the election result since all the five candidates were affected.

The judges have now ordered that the Electoral Commission pays a third of the costs of this petition to Dr. Chebrot for the said defranchisement while the confirmed MP should be paid two thirds of the costs by EC and Dr. Chebrot.

