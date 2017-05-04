Former U.S. president Obama endorses Macron in French campaign

Former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron for France’s presidential election to be held on Sunday. Obama in a video message, praised Macron for appealing “to people’s hopes and not their fears”. “The French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about,” […]

The post Former U.S. president Obama endorses Macron in French campaign appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

