Former Vanguard Chief Accountant sentenced to 14 years in prison for Forgery and Stealing

A former Chief Accountant of Vanguard Newspaper, Bhadmus Abiodun, was on Tuesday sentenced to 14-years in prison by Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of an Ikeja High Court for forgery and stealing N3.1million. TodayNG reports that the money belongs to the media house. Abiodun was arraigned alongside Samuel Ogbole, the Vanguard Media Representative for Onitsha who were […]

