Foundation empowers widows, donates borehole to Delta community

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

IVORY Whetstones Foundation International, has empowered 50 widows and 13 women leaders from communities in Isoko North, Isoko South and Ndokwa East local government areas of Delta State with pest control and other farming equipment.

It also donated and commissioned a with four taps and power generating set at Uzere community, Isoko South.

Speaking at Uzere while presenting the items to the women from Ozoro, Enwhe, Uzere, Ejeme, Ossissa, Okpe-Isoko, Ada-Irri, Ibrede, Owhe-Ologbo, Irri, Emede and Araya communities, founder of the foundation which is also the publisher of See Inspiration Magazine, Mrs. Lawretta Ogri said the gesture was in continuation of the ‘Restoring Everything Damaged, RED’ programme of the foundation.

Ogri said the foundation was serving the need of women and children who are in need in Nigeria, adding that they were out to give a new lease of life to the elderly, widows and children of all ages through empowerment grants, scholarship grants, bursary awards, provision of books, school uniforms, mentoring, workshops and motivational/inspirational publications.

She urged the community to put the borehole into good use and maintain the the project so that the purpose for which it was executed could be achieved.

The post Foundation empowers widows, donates borehole to Delta community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

