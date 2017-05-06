Foundation for late Adeparusi for unveiling May 8

After months of preparation and planning, the Yinka Adeparusi Foundation (YAF) will be unveiled by 11:00am to 12:00pm on Monday 8, 2017 in Lagos.

Founded to commemorate the life, times and legacies of multiple-award winning photojournalist, Yinka Ezekiel Adeparusi, who died last November in a fatal accident near Karu in Abuja, YAF’s unveiling will hold exactly a day after the late photojournalist’s first post-humous birthday. Venue is Wole Soyinka Investigative Centre, located at 18A Abiodun Sobanjo Road, Agidingbi Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement issued by YAF’s planning committee, the Foundation’s will be to inspire young cinematographers, photojournalists as well as journalists to achieve professionalism, creativity, and capacity to impact lives using the power of their lens and pens.

The committee, which is tasked to robustly discuss how the to immortalize late Adeparusi in three core perspectives – media industry, media institutes, and family – seeks to regularly promote Adeparusi’s creative works that earned him awards in Nigeria, South Africa, and Germany.

“The foundation will set out each year to organise public lecture to be handled by seasoned media professionals. The committee noted that likely activities of the foundation will include annual lecture, exhibition, and seminar and awards dinner.” the statement read.

The post Foundation for late Adeparusi for unveiling May 8 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

