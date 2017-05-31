Four Kenyan police, civilian killed by IED: police – News24
Four Kenyan police, civilian killed by IED: police
Nairobi – Four police officers were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in southeastern Kenya, a week after 14 others died in similar attacks claimed by Shabaab Islamists, a police source said Wednesday. "We have lost four officers in this …
Four cops killed, two missing after car runs over IED in Lamu
Four AP officers killed after their armoured vehicle hit IED in Lamu
4 policemen, one civilian killed in Lamu IED attack
