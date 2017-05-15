Pages Navigation Menu

Four killed, scores wounded in fresh Taraba attack

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NO FEWER than four people have so far lost their lives following fresh outbreak of crisis in Suntai ward of Bali local government area of Taraba state. An eyewitness, Sunday Waave, who lost his elder brother, Atim Waave told Nigerian Pilot that trouble started last Thursday when two unidentified gunmen shot and killed a youth […]

