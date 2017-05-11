Four lions recaptured after escape from KNP – Corridor Gazette
Four lions recaptured after escape from KNP
Corridor Gazette
Four out of the five lions that escaped from the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Monday were recaptured by Tuesday afternoon. Authorities hope the fifth will go back into the KNP to join his 'brothers'. 3 hours ago. A group of KNP and MTPA rangers tend …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
