Four police officers charged over torture of Kamwenge Mayor

Four police officers have been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for the alleged torture and causing of grievous harm to Kamwenge District Mayor Goeffrey Byamukama.

The mayor had been arrested from the Ministry of Lands office in Kampala in connection with the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The accused D/ASP Patrick Muramira, D/ASP Fre Tumuhairwe, Habib Roma and Ben Odeke appeared before Buganda Road Court Cheif Magistrate Jamson Karemani and denied the charges.

Prosecution led by Nelly Asiku says that on April 5, 2017 at Ministry of Lands in the office of commissioner William Turyomurugyendo within Kampala District, the accused persons picked Byamukama and unlawfully used iron bars and batons to beat him which caused wounds on his knees and ankles.

Court also heard that the accused committed the said offenses while in the course of performing their duties as they transported Byamukama in a police van Reg. UAT 460Y.

The victim Byamukama was hospitalized at Nakasero Hospital for several days where he was being treated for the wounds he allegedly sustained as a result of the said torture.

They return to court on May 30, 2017 for their bail application.

RELATED STORY

The post Four police officers charged over torture of Kamwenge Mayor appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

