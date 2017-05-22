Fourth death recorded in latest Ebola outbreak in Congo

A fourth person has died in an Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday. Since the WHO declared the outbreak on May 12 in north-eastern Bas-Uele province, 37 suspected cases are being monitored, WHO’s Eugene Kabambi said. Of these suspected cases, two…

