France announces hostage release in Congo – 570 News
|
570 News
|
France announces hostage release in Congo
570 News
PARIS – The French president's office has announced the release of a French hostage kidnapped on March 1 in Congo. The brief two-sentence statement Sunday said the hostage-taking took place in the east of the central African nation, but gave no other …
Four mine workers released by kidnappers in eastern Congo
Frenchman and 3 Congolese hostages are released in Congo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!