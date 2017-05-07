France election: Macron defeats Le Pen, to become youngest president on earth

Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a decisive victory over the far-right Marine Le Pen​.​ Macron, who has never held elected office and was unknown until three years ago, is France’s youngest president. Emmanuel Macron​, to become the world’s youngest president within days,​​won by 65.1% to 34.9% over Marine Le Pen Macron, 39, […]

France election: Macron defeats Le Pen, to become youngest president on earth

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

