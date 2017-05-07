Pages Navigation Menu

France election: Macron defeats Le Pen, to become youngest president on earth

Posted on May 7, 2017

Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a decisive victory over the far-right Marine Le Pen​.​ Macron, who has never held elected office and was unknown until three years ago, is France’s youngest president. Emmanuel Macron​, to become the world’s youngest president within days,​​won by 65.1% to 34.9% over Marine Le Pen Macron, 39, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

