France Jabra Ladies Open: Oboh gets wildcard

Having featured in three major tournaments this year in United States, Portugal and Switzerland, Nigerian teenage golf sensation – Georgia Oboh continues her build-up to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games with a wildcard invitation to the Jabra Ladies Open 2017 – The Evian Championship European Qualifier in France.

According to the tournament director, Steve Brangeon, Oboh would compete against top golfers across the globe at the three-day competition scheduled for June 1 to 3 at the Evian Resort Golf Club , Evian les Bains.

In a statement signed by Brangeon, the organisers said: The Jabra Ladies Open 2017 Committee is delighted to announce you that Georgia Oboh has been awarded a Tournament Invitation for the Jabra Ladies Open 2017 – The Evian Championship European Qualifier. This means that you have been added to the field of the JABRA LADIES OPEN 2017which will be held at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian les Bains, from the 1st to the 3rd of June 2017 .

It added: “You will receive an email from the LETAS (Ladies European Tour Access Series) within the next few days in order to give you more details about the tournament. We hope that you will enjoy your venue at the Jabra Ladies Open and we wish you a lot of success.”

Meanwhile, Oboh is expected to depart Nigeria on Thursday May 25 for a pre-tournament training in Europe.

