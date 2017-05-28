Francesco Totti’s makes emotional Roma farewell – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Francesco Totti's makes emotional Roma farewell
Daily Mail
There was drama but Totti was not the protagonist. In a game where Pietro Pellegri, a 16-year-old not even born when Totti made his debut, opened the scoring Edin Dzeko equalised before half-time. Daniele De Rossi thought he'd got the winner in the …
Roma 3-2 Genoa
Francesco Totti ends 24-year Roma career with substitute role in win over Genoa
Totti's loyalty one of the great soccer accomplishments ever
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!