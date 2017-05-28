Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Francesco Totti’s makes emotional Roma farewell – Daily Mail

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Francesco Totti's makes emotional Roma farewell
Daily Mail
There was drama but Totti was not the protagonist. In a game where Pietro Pellegri, a 16-year-old not even born when Totti made his debut, opened the scoring Edin Dzeko equalised before half-time. Daniele De Rossi thought he'd got the winner in the
Roma 3-2 GenoaBBC Sport
Francesco Totti ends 24-year Roma career with substitute role in win over GenoaEurosport.co.uk
Totti's loyalty one of the great soccer accomplishments everNBCSports.com
Mirror.co.uk –Goal.com –Irish Independent –SkySports
all 132 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.