Frankfurt Send Guillermo Varela Back To Manchester United For ‘Misconduct’ Over Tattoo

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela has been suspended by loan club Eintracht Frankfurt after defying orders to get a tattoo that has ruled him out of the German Cup final.

Varela, who joined the Bundesliga club last summer, had been in line to feature against Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s showdown.

But the 24-year-old has been axed for what sporting director Fredi Bobic described as “grossly negligent behaviour” after undergoing a procedure to get a tattoo that now needs treatment.

More context: the new tattoo is on his right forearm (as shown in this picture via BILD). pic.twitter.com/1xBEGzPDFJ — Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) May 24, 2017

When Varela got a tattoo on Monday against club coach Niko Kovac’s orders, and it led to an inflammation, the defender’s hopes of playing the cup final and getting a permanent contract or signing another loan deal ended.

“His behaviour was reckless and hurts the team,” sporting executive Fredi Bobic said in a statement on the club’s official website. “Guillermo’s path at Eintracht ends here. The club can’t put up with a player acting against the coach’s and doctors’ instructions.

“We were already considering extending his loan. But that’s naturally no longer an issue. Guillermo will be suspended with immediate effect.”

