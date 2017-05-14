Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freed Boko Haram Commanders Exchanged For 82 Chibok Girls Brag In New Video

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

Following the swap of five Boko Haram commanders for the 82 released Chibok girls on May 6, a new video which surfaced online according to reports has shown the men bragging after their freedom. Daily Trust reports that the five commanders in the 6 minutes 30 seconds video where dressed in full military uniform and…

The post Freed Boko Haram Commanders Exchanged For 82 Chibok Girls Brag In New Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.