Freed Chibok girls need surgery – FG

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jummai AlHassan, has said some of the 82 released Chibok girls would would undergo surgery for various ailments. AlHassan disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday. The Minister also stated that the girls were undergoing treatment, that would take a few weeks to complete. She […]

Freed Chibok girls need surgery – FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

