Freed Chibok girls now in Abuja

Posted on May 7, 2017

The 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed on Saturday by their abductors have been flown to Abuja, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.

“82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari,” Adesina tweeted on Sunday.



