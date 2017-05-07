Freed Chibok girls now in Abuja

The 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed on Saturday by their abductors have been flown to Abuja, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.

“82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari,” Adesina tweeted on Sunday.

82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Congrats Nigeria. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 7, 2017

Details soon.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

