Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freedom Park steams Jazz for Lagos at 50 – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Freedom Park steams Jazz for Lagos at 50
Guardian (blog)
From a humble beginning few years ago, the yearly Lagos International Jazz Festival has become a major part of the city's events calendar, with notable stars on parade. And with the coming of the Freedom Park on Marina, Lagos, the music project seems

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.