Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French carmaker Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyber attack – The Local France

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Local France

French carmaker Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyber attack
The Local France
French carmaker Renault is the latest major organisation to be hit by the massive wave of cyber attacks sweeping the globe, the company's management said on Saturday. "We have been affected," a spokeswoman told AFP, saying they were assessing the …
Renault shuts down sites after being hit by cyberattackFinancial Express
Organisations hit by global cyber attackEconomic Times
The Latest: Cyberattack reportedly hits Renault productionNew York Daily News
Daily Star –Hindustan Times –Reuters –The Straits Times
all 38 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.