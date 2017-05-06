French Elections: Russian hackers steal, share Emmanuel Macron’s emails

Russian hackers are alleged to have stolen nine gigabytes of email belonging to leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign and released them online. Macron’s campaign emails were posted anonymously on a profile called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a site that allows anonymous document sharing. In a statement, Macron’s political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) confirmed that…

