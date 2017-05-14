French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, penalty pts, points):

Monaco 36 28 5 3 102 29 89

Paris SG 37 27 5 5 82 26 86

————————————-

Nice 37 22 11 4 60 33 77

————————————-

Lyon 37 21 3 13 74 45 66

Marseille 37 16 11 10 56 41 59

————————————-

Bordeaux 37 15 13 9 52 42 58

Nantes 37 14 9 14 40 51 51

Saint-Etienne 36 12 14 10 40 37 50

Rennes 37 12 14 11 34 39 50

Guingamp 37 13 8 16 45 53 47

Toulouse 37 10 13 14 37 41 43

Lille 37 12 7 18 37 47 43

Angers 37 12 7 18 38 49 43

Metz 37 11 10 16 39 71 43

Montpellier 37 10 9 18 48 64 39

Dijon 37 8 12 17 46 58 36

Caen 37 10 6 21 35 64 36

————————————-

Lorient 37 10 5 22 43 69 35

————————————-

Bastia 37 8 10 19 29 53 34

Nancy 37 8 8 21 26 51 32

Note:

1st & 2nd: Automatic Champions League qualification

3rd: Champions League third qualifying round

4th & 5th: Europa League

18th: Relegation play-off

19 & 20th: Relegated

