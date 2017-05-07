Pages Navigation Menu

French man kidnapped in Chad released in Sudan after 89 days

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News

A French mineworker who was kidnapped in Chad and taken to neighbouring Sudan has been freed after more than six weeks in captivity, French and Sudanese officials said on Sunday. Thierry Frezier, 60, was freed after collaboration between Sudanese, Chadian and French intelligence services, a member of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) told …

