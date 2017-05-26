French Open 2017: Andy Murray to play Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in the first round at Roland-Garros – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
French Open 2017: Andy Murray to play Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in the first round at Roland-Garros
The Independent
Andy Murray will play Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov in the opening round of the 2017 French Open, and could face a difficult match against the former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the third round. Nine-time Roland-Garros champion Rafael Nadal …
Can Rafael Nadal win a 10th French Open title?
The quest for Roland Garros changed everything for Novak Djokovic The Quest
Why Rafael Nadal winning a tenth French Open would be greatest achievement in history of the sport
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!