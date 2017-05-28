Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French Open 2017: No1 seed Angelique Kerber loses in first round – The Guardian

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

French Open 2017: No1 seed Angelique Kerber loses in first round
The Guardian
The strain shows on Angelique Kerber en route to her shock 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Ekaterina Makarova on day one of the 2017 French Open. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images. Petra Kvitova. French Open 2017: No1 seed Angelique Kerber loses in first round.
Upset! Kerber 1st French Open top seed to lose in 1st roundDaily Mail
Shock! French Open in chaos after No. 1 Kerber becomes first top seed ever ousted in first roundFOXSports.com
The Latest: No. 1 Kerber loses in 1st round of French OpenWashington Post
Express.co.uk –Irish Independent –BBC Sport –ESPN.co.uk
all 354 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.