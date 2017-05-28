French Open 2017: No1 seed Angelique Kerber loses in first round – The Guardian
French Open 2017: No1 seed Angelique Kerber loses in first round
The strain shows on Angelique Kerber en route to her shock 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Ekaterina Makarova on day one of the 2017 French Open. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images. Petra Kvitova. French Open 2017: No1 seed Angelique Kerber loses in first round.
