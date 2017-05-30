French Open bans player over attempts to kiss reporter

A French tennis player who tried to kiss a television reporter against her will during a live broadcast at Roland Garros was banished from the tournament on Tuesday for his “reprehensible behaviour”.

Maxime Hamou, 21, grabbed Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas around the neck and shoulders while she interviewed him following his first round defeat on Monday.

“It was frankly unpleasant. If it hadn’t been live on air, I would have punched him,” Thomas told the French edition of the Huffington Post.

Hamou, the world number 287, was subsequently banished from the Roland Garros site by organisers.

“The tournament directors have decided to cancel the accreditation of Maxime Hamou following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist on Monday,” said a Roland Garros statement.

A Eurosport spokesman agreed that Hamou’s actions were “highly inappropriate”.

“We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening’s interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou. The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way,” the spokesman said.

“Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered. We apologise to any viewers who may have been affected.”

The incident echoed West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle’s behaviour with a female reporter after a match in Australia in January, 2016.

Gayle opted to ignore questions on the game from Network Ten journalist Mel McLaughlin and instead told her: “Your eyes are beautiful, hopefully we can win this game and then we can have a drink after as well. Don’t blush, baby.”

The post French Open bans player over attempts to kiss reporter appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

