French Open: Evans carries British hopes, Kvitova makes comeback

Dan Evans will carry British hopes on day one of the French Open on Sunday, while Petra Kvitova returns to action following a knife attack in December.

Czech Kvitova, 27, opens play on the main Philippe Chatrier Court at 10:00 against American Julia Boserup.

She has recovered after an intruder caused damage to her playing hand during a break-in five months ago.

Kvitova will be followed onto court by Germany's world number one Angelique Kerber, who has been struggling for form and faces a severe test against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

I’m still finding my way around – Evans

Dan Evans

Dan Evans: “Five sets are long matches and we’ll see what happens.”

Evans is one of five British players in the singles draws at Roland Garros, with Andy Murray, Johanna Konta, Aljaz Bedene and Kyle Edmund all set to start on Monday or Tuesday.

It will be a first appearance in the main draw for Evans, who has previously only played once each in the juniors and the qualifiers.

“I’m still finding my way around a bit,” the 27-year-old from Solihull told BBC Sport.

He will start as an outsider against Robredo, a four-time quarter-finalist in Paris, but now 35 and ranked 271st.

