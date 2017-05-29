Pages Navigation Menu

French Open: Venus Williams Marks 20th Anniversary with Victory

Serena may be missing from this year’s French Open, but big sister Venus Williams is still going strong and marked her Roland Garros 20th anniversary on Sunday with a victory over China’s Wang Qiang. Three weeks before her 37th birthday, the American star, who made her debut in the French capital in 1997, has played every year […]

