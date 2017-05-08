Pages Navigation Menu

French Police arrests 141 persons over post election violence

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One Hundred and forty-one persons have been arrested by the French Police The Police on Monday  in Paris after trouble flared overnight following Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France’s presidential election. The authorities said those detained in Menilmontant, a north-eastern district of Paris, were accused of offences ranging from throwing missiles at the police to damaging …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

