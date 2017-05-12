French private sector employment hits highest since financial crisis – Financial Times
French private sector employment hits highest since financial crisis
Financial Times
France's economy boasted its highest private sector employment since the financial crisis and saw a healthy jolt to wage growth as the country headed for its much-watched presidential election this year. According to latest official figures from Insee …
France adds nearly 50000 net new jobs in Q1
Macron inherits healthy economy – and will need it
Macron Inherits France's First Economic Tailwind in a Decade
