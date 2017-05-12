Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French private sector employment hits highest since financial crisis – Financial Times

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Breakingviews

French private sector employment hits highest since financial crisis
Financial Times
France's economy boasted its highest private sector employment since the financial crisis and saw a healthy jolt to wage growth as the country headed for its much-watched presidential election this year. According to latest official figures from Insee
France adds nearly 50000 net new jobs in Q1Times of India
Macron inherits healthy economy – and will need itBreakingviews
Macron Inherits France's First Economic Tailwind in a DecadeBloomberg
ForexTV.com
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.