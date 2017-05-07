French voters choose between centrist Macron and hard-right Le Pen

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and were due to close at 8 p.m.

The post French voters choose between centrist Macron and hard-right Le Pen appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

