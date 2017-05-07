French voters take to the polls today to vote for a new president
French voters went to the polls for the second round of the country’s presidential election on Sunday, faced with a stark choice between pro-EU liberal Emmanuel Macron and eurosceptic far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and were due to close at 8 p.m. in major cities and 7 …
The post French voters take to the polls today to vote for a new president appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!