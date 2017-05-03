Fresh crisis looms in Oyo Assembly as 30 lawmakers battle for 9 official cars
Nigerian Government has rejected the recent survey by Reporters Without Borders, which alleged that Nigeria’s press freedom rating has been on sustained decline since 2015. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2017. According to the minister, […]
Fresh crisis looms in Oyo Assembly as 30 lawmakers battle for 9 official cars
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!