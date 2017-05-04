Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fresh crisis looms in Oyo Assembly as lawmakers battle over sharing of 9 official cars

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

There are indications of fresh crisis between principal officers and members of the Oyo State House of Assembly over who to benefit from the delivery of nine (9) newly supplied official cars among the members. DAILY POST reliably gathered that principal officers on Tuesday insisted on being the beneficiaries of the first set of official […]

Fresh crisis looms in Oyo Assembly as lawmakers battle over sharing of 9 official cars

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.