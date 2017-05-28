Friday Scores In Shootout As Alkmaar Miss Europa League Ticket

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker Fred Friday and his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar lost 4-3 away on penalties to FC Utrecht in Sunday’s second leg Europa League final play-off, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alkmaar, who played with 10 men, went into the second leg with a 3-0 first leg advantage but Utrecht cancelled the deficit.

Friday was introduced into the game for Wout Weghorst in the 64th minute and scored one of Alkmaar’s spot kicks.

Willem Janssen kicked off Utrecht’s fightback by scoring in the 12th minute.

Sebastien Haller doubled Utrecht lead in the 28th minute by getting on the score sheet.

Alkmaar were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card to Derrick Luckassen on 67 minutes.

And with eight minutes remaining, Gyrano Kerk completed the comeback for Utrecht to make it 3-0.

Utrecht had the chance to win the game in the 90th minute but Haller missed from the penalty spot.

And in the penalty shootout, Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Joris Van Overeen missed for Alkmaar, while Nacer Barazite scored the decisive kick to send Utrecht into the Europa League.

The post Friday Scores In Shootout As Alkmaar Miss Europa League Ticket appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

