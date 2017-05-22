Pages Navigation Menu

“From Africa to the World”! Mobile Game Developer Abiola Olaniran of Gamsole is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Posted on May 22, 2017

Apart from bringing the world to our fingertips, a Smartphone is also a medium of entertainment and one of the ways it does this is through games. Abiola Olaniran is one of the individuals making sure that these games are available for our use. He does this full time at Gamsole, a Nigerian-born mobile game production […]

The post “From Africa to the World”! Mobile Game Developer Abiola Olaniran of Gamsole is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

