From Dlamini ‘gifting’ 2019 to opposition to DA ‘dreaming’ as MPs spar – News24

From Dlamini 'gifting' 2019 to opposition to DA 'dreaming' as MPs spar
News24
Cape Town – A rowdy and feisty debate on the department of social development's budget saw Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's competence take centre stage. "Minister Dlamini is the gift that keeps on giving," declared a jubilant DA MP …
Social development department will start phasing CPS out by year endTimes LIVE
Dlamini apologises for Sassa grants 'confusion'Eyewitness News
LIVE STREAM: Social Development minister releases 2017/18 budgeteNCA

all 4 news articles »

