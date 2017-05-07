From Govt House to State Facility: All Public Housing

Three governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Alhaji Sule Lamido, Hon. Gabriel Suswam and Alhaji Muazu Babangida Aliyu – were recently put in different detention facilities for different charges. This is yet another low point for the major opposition party. The three former governors left office in 2015.

While Aliyu was held on corruption charges, although he was granted bail on Wednesday, Suswam is being detained over alleged discovery of firearms in one of his vehicles searched in a premises linked to him. Lamido, who has been tried too at different times for corruption-related charges, was arrested last Sunday on account of allegedly inciting his people against the state. He was released on bail on Thursday.

Developments such as this still generate news because of the personalities involved, their political leanings, more so that they all left office not long ago. It is however good for democracy if they are being held in strict observance of the rule of law and for violation of extent rules.

But if it is for the purpose of decimating and consequently silencing opposition, then it holds grave danger for the nation’s democracy and gradually harms key institutions of state because of their vulnerability to abuse.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

