FRSC apprehends 279 erring drivers for speed limiting device default

FEDERAL Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Bayelsa State says it arrested 279 drivers for failure to install the speed limiting device in their vehicles. The state sector commander, Wobin Gora told newsmen in Yenagoa yesterday that the offenders were arrested between February and March. It recalled that FRSC began implementation of the speed limiter policy […]

